Georgia Tech athletic budget approval delayed

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association Board of Trustees held its fourth and final meeting of the 2022-23 cycle inside Bobby Dodd Stadium on Tuesday.

Among the topics up for discussion was the athletic department’s proposed final budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, an estimated budget between $124-128 million. The budget was neither voted on nor approved because the University System of Georgia delayed its budgeting process a month.

A $124-128 million budget, if approved, will be the largest in program history.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech athletic director J Batt and Tech president Angel Cabrera listened Tuesday as executive associate athletic director and chief financial officer Brad Stricklin and senior director of treasury services Jim Pierce outlined the new budget, which will include increased pay for athletics personnel and football staff members, increased daily meal limits for athletes, an enhanced overall recruiting budget and the allocation of funds for full-time salaries for coaches previously deemed volunteers.

The board is expected to reconvene later this month to official approve the ‘23-24 budget.

Vote of confidence for Hall

Batt expressed his full confidence in long-time Tech baseball coach Danny Hall moving forward.

Hall and Tech recently parted ways with pitching coach Danny Borrell after the Yellow Jackets went 30-27 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Batt said Hall should be hiring a new pitching coach soon.

The Jackets have not advanced past the regionals round of the NCAA Tournament since 2006, also the last time they appeared in the College World Series.

Season tickets flying off the shelf

Batt announced that the number of season tickets sold for the 2023 Tech football season has surpassed the total sold at this point in 2022.

The Jackets, under coach Brent Key, are coming off a 5-7 season and 4-4 mark in the ACC. They open the ‘23 campaign at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and open their home slate at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 against South Carolina State at Bobby Dodd Stadium.