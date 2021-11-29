Georgia Tech at home for start of NCAA volleyball tournament

In another landmark accomplishment for coach Michelle Collier’s team, this is the first time that the Jackets will be at home for an NCAA Tournament match as a top-16 national seed. After reaching the second round of last season’s tournament, it’s the first time that Tech has made back-to-back tournament trips since making five in a row 2000-04.

If the Jackets advance past the second round, they would compete in regional play the following weekend at one of four campus sites to be determined.