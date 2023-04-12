Georgia Tech assistant Tasha Butts named head coach at Georgetown

“This is special to me,” Butts said. “It is. It’s special. It’s been a long journey.”

Butts thanked Fortner for allowing her the opportunity to return home to Georgia, where her family continues to live. Before coaching, Butts was the Georgia state player of the year at Baldwin High in 2000 and won two national championships at Tennessee before playing professionally in the WNBA and internationally.

At the Georgetown event, she took a moment to address her 11-year-old nephew Marquis Butts.

“For him to sit here and see me at this podium as someone from Milledgeville (and) let him know it’s possible,” she said. “It’s possible for us to make it out of Milledgeville and to do something with ourselves and to follow our dreams. And no dream is ever too big if you put in the work to do it.”