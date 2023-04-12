Georgia Tech assistant Tasha Butts named head coach at Georgetown

Georgia Tech associate head coach Tasha Butts was named head coach at Georgetown on Tuesday, earning her first head-coaching position. Butts was an original member of coach Nell Fortner’s staff, joining her before the 2019-20 season.
Butts was a driving force in helping the Yellow Jackets reach two NCAA Tournaments and its highest-ever finish in the ACC standings (third, in 2021). She overcame a breast-cancer diagnosis in 2021 that temporarily required her to take leave of her coaching duties.
“We wish Tasha the very best in her first head coaching opportunity at Georgetown University,” Fortner said in a statement. “We believe she will thrive and are super excited for this opportunity for her. It’s been a pleasure working with Tasha, and we wish her nothing but the best.”
Butts replaces James Howard, who compiled a record of 66-108 in six seasons, including losing records in each of the past four seasons. Georgetown has been to the NCAA Tournament four times, most recently in 2012. She spoke of the need to “change the narrative” at Georgetown and to better recruit the Washington, D.C. area.
At an introductory event at Georgetown on Tuesday, Butts was overcome with emotion as she considered her 16-year climb as an assistant coach at four different schools after her standout playing career to become a head coach.
“This is special to me,” Butts said. “It is. It’s special. It’s been a long journey.”
Butts thanked Fortner for allowing her the opportunity to return home to Georgia, where her family continues to live. Before coaching, Butts was the Georgia state player of the year at Baldwin High in 2000 and won two national championships at Tennessee before playing professionally in the WNBA and internationally.
At the Georgetown event, she took a moment to address her 11-year-old nephew Marquis Butts.
“For him to sit here and see me at this podium as someone from Milledgeville (and) let him know it’s possible,” she said. “It’s possible for us to make it out of Milledgeville and to do something with ourselves and to follow our dreams. And no dream is ever too big if you put in the work to do it.”
