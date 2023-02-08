Georgia Tech assistant Jason Semore to be hired at Marshall

Replacing Semore will be the seventh on-field coaching hire that coach Brent Key will make this offseason, though the first for a coach who has left the staff for a job elsewhere. Only defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, defensive backs coach Travares Tillman and quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke remain on the coaching staff.

Hired last offseason to coach linebackers, Semore helped Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley develop into first-time selections to the All-ACC team. It was the first time since 1991 that Tech had placed two linebackers on the All-ACC team in the same season.