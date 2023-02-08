BreakingNews
SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic Park
Georgia Tech assistant Jason Semore to be hired at Marshall

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Georgia Tech special teams coordinator Jason Semore, whose work strongly impacted the Yellow Jackets last season, is expected to become defensive coordinator at Marshall. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic first reported the news on Tuesday, which was later confirmed by Semore’s agent George Holley.

Replacing Semore will be the seventh on-field coaching hire that coach Brent Key will make this offseason, though the first for a coach who has left the staff for a job elsewhere. Only defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, defensive backs coach Travares Tillman and quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Chris Weinke remain on the coaching staff.

Hired last offseason to coach linebackers, Semore helped Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley develop into first-time selections to the All-ACC team. It was the first time since 1991 that Tech had placed two linebackers on the All-ACC team in the same season.

Semore also was assigned to be the special teams coordinator by Key in one of his first acts as interim coach following the firing of coach Geoff Collins four games into the season. Semore’s most immediate task was to fix the team’s punting unit. After the Jackets had had four punts blocked in the first four games of the season, Semore led the installation of a completely new punt-protection scheme amid the coaching transition and the quick pace of a game week. Tech did not allow a blocked punt for the remainder of the season.

Days after the changee, Key made his respect for Semore clear when he described him as “a ball coach. And I can’t give him any higher compliment than that.”

In December, Semore was named a finalist for the FBS linebackers coach of the year by FootballScoop. In remaking the staff after being named full-time coach, Key made Semore special teams coordinator and coach for nickel backs and safeties.

The Marshall position is the most prominent job in Semore’s career. He originally came to Tech in 2019 with Collins as a defensive analyst, then left prior to the 2021 season to be defensive coordinator at Valdosta State and helped lead the Blazers to the Division II national championship game. Collins brought him back to coach the linebackers in 2022.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

