Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns

The resignation is not believed to be performance-related, according to a person familiar with the situation. Donald Hill-Eley, who was promoted earlier this week from offensive analyst to offensive assistant and assistant special-teams coach to fill the vacancy created by Brent Key’s promotion from offensive line coach to interim head coach, will replace Daniels.

Daniels was hired in December to replace Tashard Choice, who left Tech to take a position first at USC and later Texas. Daniels came from Buffalo, where he also had been the running backs coach. While filling big shoes, Daniels made an impact in recruiting and seemed to be received well by the Yellow Jackets running backs. Among other successes, running back Hassan Hall was named ACC running back of the week for his performance in the team’s win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 1.