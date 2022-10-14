ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels resigned his position, effective immediately. The team made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The resignation is not believed to be performance-related, according to a person familiar with the situation. Donald Hill-Eley, who was promoted earlier this week from offensive analyst to offensive assistant and assistant special-teams coach to fill the vacancy created by Brent Key’s promotion from offensive line coach to interim head coach, will replace Daniels.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Daniels was hired in December to replace Tashard Choice, who left Tech to take a position first at USC and later Texas. Daniels came from Buffalo, where he also had been the running backs coach. While filling big shoes, Daniels made an impact in recruiting and seemed to be received well by the Yellow Jackets running backs. Among other successes, running back Hassan Hall was named ACC running back of the week for his performance in the team’s win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 1.

Daniels’ resignation leaves another opening for Key to fill on the 10-man assistant coaching staff. Tech is on its bye week and plays its next game Thursday at home against Virginia.

Story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director4h ago

Coaches discuss going from big-city programs to rural ones

Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of NLDS for Braves
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of NLDS for Braves
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
4h ago
Georgia Tech’s Kalani Norris leaves team
21h ago
At ACC Tipoff, Josh Pastner brings up Georgia Tech’s Mars project
Featured

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
6h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top