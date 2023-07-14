Georgia Tech announces signing of Ibrahima Sacko

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By
17 minutes ago
X

Ibrahima Sacko, a 6-foot-6 forward originally from Guinea, signed with Georgia Tech, the school announced Friday.

The 222-pound Sacko enrolled at the J. Addison School in Markham, Ontario, in 2022 and chose Tech over BYU, Oregon and Xavier.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

“The biggest thing Ibrahima brings is elite defense,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said in a release. “He has a chance to be one of the best defenders in the country with his size and strength. The way he can defend on or off the ball is something I haven’t seen in someone his age, and he will make an impact on that end from Day 1. Offensively, he’s a downhill driver who can finish at the rim, but with time he has the potential to score at all three levels.”

Sacko earned first-team all-star honors and was named the defensive player of the year in 2022-23 in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association. He led the Jaguars to the league’s postseason semifinals and averaged 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals during the 2022-23 season.

In helping to lead J. Addison to the championship of the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Sacko averaged 16.5 points, five assists, five rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. After the season, he was invited to play in the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, Oregon, but did not compete because of an injury.

Sacko, who has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, is the second high school prospect from the 2023 class to sign with Tech, joining 6-9 strong forward Baye Ndongo from the Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Pouya Dianat/AJC

Swanky downtown hotel will be returned to lender to avoid foreclosure1h ago

Credit: TNS

Trump asks Georgia’s top court to quash grand jury report, disqualify Fulton DA
4h ago

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is creating its first-ever climate plan. Here’s what to expect
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is creating its first-ever climate plan. Here’s what to expect
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Seafood Menu

Lil Baby opening seafood restaurant and more Atlanta restaurant news
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kowacie Reeves ready to return to form with Georgia Tech
5h ago
Christopher Eubanks sets record despite loss at Wimbledon
At Atlanta Touchdown Club, Brent Key promises to make city proud of Georgia Tech
Featured

What exactly is aspartame and what’s the controversy?
6h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top