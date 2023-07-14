Georgia Tech announces signing of Ibrahima Sacko

Ibrahima Sacko, a 6-foot-6 forward originally from Guinea, signed with Georgia Tech, the school announced Friday.

The 222-pound Sacko enrolled at the J. Addison School in Markham, Ontario, in 2022 and chose Tech over BYU, Oregon and Xavier.

“The biggest thing Ibrahima brings is elite defense,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said in a release. “He has a chance to be one of the best defenders in the country with his size and strength. The way he can defend on or off the ball is something I haven’t seen in someone his age, and he will make an impact on that end from Day 1. Offensively, he’s a downhill driver who can finish at the rim, but with time he has the potential to score at all three levels.”

Sacko earned first-team all-star honors and was named the defensive player of the year in 2022-23 in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association. He led the Jaguars to the league’s postseason semifinals and averaged 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals during the 2022-23 season.

In helping to lead J. Addison to the championship of the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Sacko averaged 16.5 points, five assists, five rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. After the season, he was invited to play in the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, Oregon, but did not compete because of an injury.

Sacko, who has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, is the second high school prospect from the 2023 class to sign with Tech, joining 6-9 strong forward Baye Ndongo from the Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy.