Georgia Tech adjusting on the fly with Jeff Sims’ availability questionable

“He can throw a good football; we have to settle things down around him to play to his strengths,” Key said. “It didn’t always show up in the game, but that’s why you play the game and continue to learn during the game. You learn 10 times as many lessons during a football game as you do in practice. The game is different. He has the instincts, just have to play to his talents.”

Key described the lessons that Gibson learned as things he would be able to learn only in a game: clock management, taking what the defense gives him, not pressing something that isn’t there, not trying to win the game with one throw, situational awareness, then being able to take those lessons that happened in the game and learning from them without making the same mistakes again.

In addition to working with Gibson, the coaching staff also has to get Pyron, a freshman, up to speed for playing while not overloading him.

“When you get into those situations, you can’t overload a kid. You have to play to their strengths and what will help you move the football during the game. As an offense, we have to be able to move the football and put points on the board. To be able to have both of those guys, Gibson and Pyron, utilize the strengths that they have will help us as an offense.”