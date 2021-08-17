Geoff Collins sees Jeff Sims making strides in the passing game

Coach Geoff Collins affirmed the offense’s progress Monday, particularly that of quarterback Jeff Sims, saying that he was showing consistency and confidence in knowing where to throw the ball. Sims has said that his goal is to complete 65% of his passes.

“He was making some throws (Monday) based on a pre-snap read, knew exactly what the play was, knew exactly where to go with the ball,” Collins said. “Zero hesitation, delivers it, gets it in rhythm, gets it to where it needs to go. If it’s covered, he knows where the second (progression), knows where the third progression is. I don’t know if that was always the case last year.”