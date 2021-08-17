ajc logo
Geoff Collins sees Jeff Sims making strides in the passing game

August 6, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs a drill during a football practice at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 6, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs a drill during a football practice at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

One of the major objectives for Georgia Tech this season is for the passing game to gain in consistency after the Yellow Jackets ranked 115th in FBS in completion percentage last season at 53.7%.

Coach Geoff Collins affirmed the offense’s progress Monday, particularly that of quarterback Jeff Sims, saying that he was showing consistency and confidence in knowing where to throw the ball. Sims has said that his goal is to complete 65% of his passes.

“He was making some throws (Monday) based on a pre-snap read, knew exactly what the play was, knew exactly where to go with the ball,” Collins said. “Zero hesitation, delivers it, gets it in rhythm, gets it to where it needs to go. If it’s covered, he knows where the second (progression), knows where the third progression is. I don’t know if that was always the case last year.”

Last year, Collins said, Sims sometimes made his first read and, if it wasn’t open, took off to run. Now, Collins said, he sees Sims reading the defense before the snap and has “a complete grasp” of the Tech scheme and also how defenses are trying to stop it. Collins called the offense “much more of a calm, mature operation” than it had been previously.

“He can process it,” Collins said of Sims. “It looks like the game is slowing down for him.”

