Geoff Collins makes lofty prediction for kicker Brent Cimaglia

“I’ve got to imagine he’s going to be one of the top kickers in America,” Collins said Tuesday. “I’m glad he’s here.”

Cimaglia transferred from Tennessee after four seasons with the Volunteers in which he made 46 of 62 field-goal attempts (74.2%) and 88 of 89 PAT tries. He is making use of the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.