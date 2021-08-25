Geoff Collins makes lofty prediction for kicker Brent Cimaglia

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins maintained that the placekicking competition will continue, as, in his words, “everything is a week-to-week competition.” However, at the least, Collins’ enthusiasm for grad transfer Brent Cimaglia gave an indication of how Cimaglia’s competition with Jude Kelley is going.
“I’ve got to imagine he’s going to be one of the top kickers in America,” Collins said Tuesday. “I’m glad he’s here.”
Cimaglia transferred from Tennessee after four seasons with the Volunteers in which he made 46 of 62 field-goal attempts (74.2%) and 88 of 89 PAT tries. He is making use of the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
Collins said that Cimaglia was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts in the team’s scrimmage Saturday following his 4-for-4 performance Aug. 14. Kelley was 2-for-2 in the first scrimmage and made attempts from 45 and 49 yards Saturday, Collins said.
“His development throughout has been really, really impressive,” Collins said of Kelley, who was 1-for-5 last season as a freshman.
Collins said of Cimaglia that his focus and maturity have benefited the placekicking position group.
“He’s just a confident kid, ridiculously strong leg, really good accuracy,” Collins said. “He’s gotten really close with Cade Long and Austin Kent, who are his snapper and holder. They’ve got a really good thing going and just proud of the development of the guys that are returning, but so glad Brent is part of our program.”