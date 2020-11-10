Geoff Collins continues competition to find answer at placekicker for Jackets

Collins was asked if the difficulties had caused him to consider reevaluating methods of coaching or recruiting kickers.

“Every single decision that we make, every single position that we have, we always try to make sure we’re elevating every player in our program, with coaching, with developing, making sure all the things that they need (are) provided,” he said. “We do those things, and will continue to get better at every single position, including (kicker).”

Collins also made note of the performance of kickoff specialist Austin Kent, a grad transfer from UCLA. Kent has nine touchbacks in 23 kickoffs, a marked improvement on the three touchbacks in 37 kickoffs last season.

“The amount of touchbacks and the amount of placement of the ball and letting our guys cover at a high level has been impressive,” Collins said. “So really been proud of Austin in the kickoff game.”