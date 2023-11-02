Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 22 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class. Jaedon Matthews, a running back from Arizona, backed off his commitment to Tech last week.

Tech’s class now ranks 33rd nationally, and seventh in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami, Fla.): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (3-6) host LaSalle on Friday. Alexander has 723 rushing yards on 87 carries and has scored four rushing touchdowns to go with seven receptions for 169 yards.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 7-0 and host St. Thomas More on Friday. Alo-Tupuola is helping the Ascenders rush for 182.4 yards per game and total 371.6 yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 7-3 this season and hosts Mid-Carolina on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. Boyd had three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry last week in a win over Pelion.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Edna Karr have outscored opponents 293-92 this season. Butler helped Karr capture the District 9-5A championship in a win over Archbishop Rummel last week, and he and the Cougars (8-0) host John Curtis Christian on Friday.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 6-3 and hosts Locust Grove on Friday. Canion had four receptions to help the Demons beat Jones County last week, a victory which gave WRHS a region championship.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 10-0 and are off this week before beginning the state playoffs. Chandler has 35 receptions for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards, has thrown an 81-yard touchdown pass and has 11 tackles and an interception on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe finished his senior season with 39 tackles (14 for a loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview are 7-2. Floyd is helping the Panthers, who host Grayson on Friday, rush for 176.4 yards per game and total 340.2 yards of offense per game.

Cedric Franklin (CB; Kell): Franklin has 20 tackles for the 8-1 Longhorns who travel to Chattahoochee on Friday.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 9-0 and host Mountain View on Friday. Greco has 34 catches for 458 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, six carries for 44 yards and 177 return yards. He also has 14 tackles, has defended five passes and has forced a fumble on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County are 9-1 and are off until hosting Montgomery County on Nov. 10. Griffin had two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry last week in a shutout win over Holt.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (8-1) have won eight in a row and host Riverwood on Friday.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 44 receptions for 635 yards and five TD catches to go with 37 carries for 239 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Horne also has 286 return yards, has thrown a 4-yard touchdown pass, made three tackles and made an interception for the 10-0 Eagles, who host Ravenscroft on Friday in the first round of the North Carolina state playoffs. (Located in North Georgia near the Georgia-North Carolina border, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee plays in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association.)

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 121-for-165 passing and has thrown for 11,969 yards and 14 touchdowns. Knowles also has 24 runs for 135 yards and seven scores. The Dragons (8-1) host Fossil Ridge on Friday.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox will miss the rest of the 2023 season with a knee injury. He had 46 carries for 498 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with four catches for 69 yards for the Panthers (6-2). Maddox also made 22 tackles (5.5 for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 9-1 and are off until hosting Montevallo on Nov. 10. Marshall has 39 tackles (12 for a loss) and a sack for the Bulldogs.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): Philo has thrown for 2,818 yards on 201-of-293 passing. The senior has thrown 38 touchdown passes and been intercepted eight times. Philo also has rushed 56 times for 371 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (8-1) host Social Circle on Friday.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and the Red Terrors (7-2), after an off week, host Lakeside on Friday.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 3-6 and travel to Brother Martin on Saturday.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to an 8-2 record and is part of an offense that is averaging 42.1 points per game. The Hornets, who average 285.9 rushing yards per game, are off until hosting Cambridge on Nov. 10.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has 23 tackles, has been credited with defending 10 passes, has recovered one fumble and made an interception for the 9-1 Iron Horses. Stevenson also has 11 rushes for 158 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 311 yards and six scores. Philip Simmons hosts Manning on Friday.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 7-2. Young has 21 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Holy Cross was scheduled to host East St. John on Thursday.