Former Tech star Chris Bosh a finalist for Naismith Hall of Fame

Former Georgia Tech standout Chris Bosh is among 14 final candidates being considered for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
Nine players and five coaches are finalists. In addition to Bosh, the players are: Michael Cooper, Paul Pierce, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber. The coaches are: Rick Adleman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell, Marianne Stanley and Leta Andrew.
Bosh was named ACC rookie of the year at Georgia Tech in 2003. He averaged in 15.6 points and nine rebounds per game in his one college season. Bosh also won an Olympic gold medal in 2008.
Bosh is an 11-time NBA All-Star and a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat. In 13 NBA seasons, he averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
The Class of 2021 will be announced on May 16, with enshrinement scheduled in September.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history.