Former Tech star Chris Bosh a finalist for Naismith Hall of Fame

Nine players and five coaches are finalists. In addition to Bosh, the players are: Michael Cooper, Paul Pierce, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Tim Hardaway, Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber. The coaches are: Rick Adleman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell, Marianne Stanley and Leta Andrew.

Bosh was named ACC rookie of the year at Georgia Tech in 2003. He averaged in 15.6 points and nine rebounds per game in his one college season. Bosh also won an Olympic gold medal in 2008.