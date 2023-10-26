Georgia Tech football standout Buck Shamburger dies

Shamburger played for coach Bobby Dodd in the 1950s, winning a varsity letter in 1954, and was part of the program for the Yellow Jackets’ 1952 national championship.

His son Ellis (Bucky) Shamburger II played running back and quarterback for the Jackets from 1975-78, and his son Denton played at North Carolina in the 1980s. Buck Shamburger’s grandson Denton Shamburger is a defensive back at Georgia. His granddaughters Logue and Ella Shamburger played soccer at Alabama and Vanderbilt, respectively.