Former Georgia Tech football defensive coaches no longer with program

Former Georgia Tech football assistant coaches Andrew Thacker, Travares Tillman, Kevin Sherrer and Marco Coleman are no longer on staff, a program spokesperson confirmed Tuesday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Thacker was the team’s defensive coordinator until Oct. 1 when he moved to safeties coach. In November, both he and Tillman, previously the team’s defensive backs coach, were moved to off-field roles and were deemed special assistants to the head coach.
Hired as defensive coordinator in 2019 by former Tech coach Geoff Collins, Thacker was retained that same position when Brent Key took over the program in November of 2022. Thacker was making an annual salary of $650,000, a salary that was to be raised to $700,000 on Feb. 1 had his contract been renewed.
A 1999 team captain for the Jackets, Tillman began his Tech coaching tenure in December of 2021 and signed a contract paying him an annual salary of $350,000.
Coleman was the program’s defensive line coach in 2023 and Sherrer began the 2023 season as linebackers coach before taking over defensive coordinator duties in October. Both Coleman and Sherrer signed contracts with Tech in January of 2023 that paid them annual salaries of $450,000.
Key has hired four defensive assistant coaches this offseason in defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, defensive line coach Jess Simpson, outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope and defensive backs coach Cory Peoples.
The Jackets, coming off a 7-6 season and win over Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, are scheduled to begin spring practice March 11 ahead of the program’s annual spring game April 13.
