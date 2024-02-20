Former Georgia Tech football defensive coaches no longer with program

Former Georgia Tech football assistant coaches Andrew Thacker, Travares Tillman, Kevin Sherrer and Marco Coleman are no longer on staff, a program spokesperson confirmed Tuesday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Thacker was the team’s defensive coordinator until Oct. 1 when he moved to safeties coach. In November, both he and Tillman, previously the team’s defensive backs coach, were moved to off-field roles and were deemed special assistants to the head coach.

Hired as defensive coordinator in 2019 by former Tech coach Geoff Collins, Thacker was retained that same position when Brent Key took over the program in November of 2022. Thacker was making an annual salary of $650,000, a salary that was to be raised to $700,000 on Feb. 1 had his contract been renewed.