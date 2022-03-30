Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney hired at Georgia Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Chaney most recently was an offensive analyst for the New Orleans Saints, spending one season on the staff of coach Sean Payton.

Chaney comes to Tech having worked closely with two members of coach Geoff Collins’ offensive coaching staff at Tennessee, new offensive coordinator Chip Long and new quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. Chaney was offensive coordinator for the Volunteers from 2019-20, and Weinke was the quarterbacks coach the same two years, while Long was an offensive analyst in 2020.