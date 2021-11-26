Flu-ridden Georgia Tech wobbles into Georgia Southern matchup

“We’ve just got to go out there and play hard,” Pastner said.

Given the preponderance of mid-major teams defeating power-conference opponents this season – such as Miami (Ohio) upsetting Tech in the season opener – the Jackets’ not being able to go through normal preparations could be difference-making. Besides not being able to have a standard preparation and also being limited to 10 players, Pastner was also wondering how stamina might impact the Jackets as many come back from flu symptoms.

Said Pastner, “Am I subbing five and five?”

Georgia Southern is 4-1 and as of Thursday night was 45th in Division I in effective field-goal percentage (55.2%) and 36th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.1%). Tech is also 4-1 having performed even better than the Eagles in those categories – 29th in effective field-goal percentage (56.7%) and 10th in 3-point field-goal accuracy (42.5%).

“They’re a good basketball team,” Pastner said of the Eagles. “They’re very well-coached, so we’re going to have to play well if we want to win the game.”