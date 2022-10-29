Florida State overpowers Georgia Tech on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Without quarterback Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech’s hopes for victory Saturday were reduced. The play of the Yellow Jackets defense closed off any remaining chances against Florida State.
A staggeringly woeful offensive performance in the first half by Tech’s offense was paired with its defense getting outplayed by the Seminoles offense, leading to a 41-16 loss for Tech in interim coach Brent Key’s fourth game.
Under overcast skies in the Florida panhandle, Tech was held to 264 yards of offense as freshman quarterback Zach Pyron took the snaps for most of the game in relief of starter Zach Gibson, who led two three-and-out series to start the game before he was replaced.
Tech could manage only 24 yards in the entire first half, which was as many points as the Seminoles put up in taking a 24-3 halftime lead.
Pyron led the Jackets to a touchdown drive on Tech’s opening possession of the second half, after taking possession on a successful onside kick, finding wide receiver E.J. Jenkins for a 39-yard scoring pass for his first career touchdown. He led another drive inside the FSU 5-yard line that was stopped on downs and took the Jackets 70 yards for a touchdown that he scored on the game’s final play on an 8-yard run.
But Tech’s defense, which had played better since Key assumed control of the team after the fourth game with the dismissal of coach Geoff Collins, was unable to meet that standard.
The Jackets tackled poorly, gave up big plays (10 of 20 yards or more) and were eaten alive on third downs (9-for-15), an area where they had been highly effective in recent games.
FSU amassed a stunning 642 yards, a season high against the Jackets. Seminoles quarterback Travis Jordan completed 24 of 38 passes for 396 yards with three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Tech (3-5, 2-3 ACC) lost its second game in a row under Key after it had won its first two following Collins’ dismissal. To make a bowl game for the first time since 2018, the Jackets will need to win three of the final four games at Virginia Tech, Miami, at No. 21 North Carolina and at No. 1 Georgia.
FSU (5-3, 3-3) broke a three-game losing streak coming out of its open week.
About the Author