Florida State overpowers Georgia Tech on Saturday

But Tech’s defense, which had played better since Key assumed control of the team after the fourth game with the dismissal of coach Geoff Collins, was unable to meet that standard.

The Jackets tackled poorly, gave up big plays (10 of 20 yards or more) and were eaten alive on third downs (9-for-15), an area where they had been highly effective in recent games.

FSU amassed a stunning 642 yards, a season high against the Jackets. Seminoles quarterback Travis Jordan completed 24 of 38 passes for 396 yards with three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Tech (3-5, 2-3 ACC) lost its second game in a row under Key after it had won its first two following Collins’ dismissal. To make a bowl game for the first time since 2018, the Jackets will need to win three of the final four games at Virginia Tech, Miami, at No. 21 North Carolina and at No. 1 Georgia.

FSU (5-3, 3-3) broke a three-game losing streak coming out of its open week.