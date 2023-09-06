Exhibitions vs. Clark Atlanta, Georgia College on Georgia Tech hoops schedule

Georgia Tech will play a pair of exhibition games to open the Damon Stoudamire era, according to contracts obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Yellow Jackets will make their debut Nov. 1 at home against Clark Atlanta. Clark Atlanta will receive $10,000 for agreeing to play the exhibition.

The following day at McCamish Pavilion, Tech will face Georgia College and State University. The Bobcats will receive $3,000 for their participation in the exhibition.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Other previously unconfirmed matchups for the Jackets include regular-season games against Nov. 9 against Howard and Nov. 14 against Massachusetts-Lowell, both at McCamish. Howard will receive $85,000 for playing the Jackets and UMass-Lowell will get $120,000.

On Dec. 9, Tech will host Alabama A&M and the Bulldogs will receive $100,000 for participating in that contest.

Stoudamire will make his official coaching debut Nov. 6 against Georgia Southern, a game for which Georgia Southern will be paid $85,000.

Other contests on the program’s 2023-24 nonconference schedule include a trip to Cincinnati (Nov. 22), a home game with Mississippi State (Nov. 28), a road game at Georgia (Dec. 5) and a matchup with Penn State (Dec. 17) at State Farm Arena. The Jackets also are scheduled to play at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii where they will face Massachusetts (Dec. 21) and either Portland or Hawaii (Dec. 22).