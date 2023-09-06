Exhibitions vs. Clark Atlanta, Georgia College on Georgia Tech hoops schedule

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By
21 minutes ago
X

Georgia Tech will play a pair of exhibition games to open the Damon Stoudamire era, according to contracts obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Yellow Jackets will make their debut Nov. 1 at home against Clark Atlanta. Clark Atlanta will receive $10,000 for agreeing to play the exhibition.

The following day at McCamish Pavilion, Tech will face Georgia College and State University. The Bobcats will receive $3,000 for their participation in the exhibition.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Other previously unconfirmed matchups for the Jackets include regular-season games against Nov. 9 against Howard and Nov. 14 against Massachusetts-Lowell, both at McCamish. Howard will receive $85,000 for playing the Jackets and UMass-Lowell will get $120,000.

On Dec. 9, Tech will host Alabama A&M and the Bulldogs will receive $100,000 for participating in that contest.

Stoudamire will make his official coaching debut Nov. 6 against Georgia Southern, a game for which Georgia Southern will be paid $85,000.

Other contests on the program’s 2023-24 nonconference schedule include a trip to Cincinnati (Nov. 22), a home game with Mississippi State (Nov. 28), a road game at Georgia (Dec. 5) and a matchup with Penn State (Dec. 17) at State Farm Arena. The Jackets also are scheduled to play at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii where they will face Massachusetts (Dec. 21) and either Portland or Hawaii (Dec. 22).

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

George Lefont, champion of arthouse theaters in Atlanta, has died at age 851h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: In defense of prosecutors? Warnings issued on DA oversight law
3h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: “John Adams” comes to the rescue of another Stop the Stealer
6m ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: “John Adams” comes to the rescue of another Stop the Stealer
6m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Sadly, Braves can’t count on Michael Soroka
10h ago
The Latest

Georgia Tech looks to regroup, hosts South Carolina State next
20h ago
Opening defeat tough to swallow for Yellow Jackets
Five things learned from Georgia Tech’s loss to Louisville
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top