Eric Reveno leaving Georgia Tech for same position at Oregon State

Reveno is from the West Coast, played for Stanford and had coached only at Stanford (as an assistant) and at the University of Portland (as head coach) before coming to Tech in 2016 following his dismissal at Portland after 10 seasons there. Reveno has aspirations to be a head coach again, and Pastner said in a text message that the move was made in the purpose of that objective, as well as to return to the West Coast.

Reveno embraced the notion that the role of coaches goes far past basketball instruction. During the summer of 2020, after the Yellow Jackets team came together on a videoconference call in the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd, a comment made by walk-on Malachi Rice about the importance of voting spurred Reveno to action.