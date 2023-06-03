X

Dream waives former Georgia Tech star Lorela Cubaj

Georgia Tech
The Dream waived forward Lorela Cubaj on Saturday.

A 6-foot-4 forward-center who played at Georgia Tech, Cubaj played in three games for the Dream this season, averaging 2.3 rebounds per game, with no points scored.

Cubaj was a second-round pick in the WNBA draft last year. The Seattle Storm drafted her with the No. 18 overall pick and traded her rights to the New York Liberty on draft night. She played in 11 games last season for the Liberty, averaging 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 points.

At Tech, Cubaj was voted first-team coaches All-ACC in the 2021-22 season, That season she won the ACC defensive player of the year for the second consecutive time. She was a finalist for national defensive player of the year in 2022.

