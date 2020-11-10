Digging into Georgia Tech’s numbers going into the homestretch

Defensively, Tech is making opponents work less for points than any team in the league, by at least one measure. In league games, the Jackets give up a point for every 11.5 yards allowed, the lowest ratio in the ACC. It is a reflection of, among other things, Tech turnovers giving opponents advantageous field position and also weak play in the red zone. In ACC games, the Jackets are giving up a touchdown on 67.9% of opponents' red-zone possessions, which is 13th in the ACC.

The yards-per-point ratio is poorer than last year’s rate in ACC games, 13.2.

By the same token, the Jackets' offensive labors haven’t been efficient. It’s a reflection on, among other things, frequently poor field position and the struggles of the field-goal unit. After a slow start, Tech is actually playing well in the red zone when it gets there. The Jackets have scored touchdowns on 63.2% of red-zone possessions, which is fifth in the ACC.

The trouble is that Tech has had only 19 red-zone possessions in its six ACC games, 3.2 per game, which is second fewest in the league. Also, the Jackets only have one field goal.

The Tech offense is averaging 16.6 yards per point in league games, which is the third highest (worst) ratio in the ACC. (Its rate last year in ACC games was 15.9.)

The yards-per-point numbers speak to the importance of field position, particularly for a defense that has had a difficult time getting offenses off the field on third down and an offense that is piloted by freshman quarterback Jeff Sims.

The more plays and third downs that opponents have to convert against the Jackets, the greater the likelihood that they’ll eventually bog down.

And the less distance that the offense has to travel with an inexperienced quarterback to get into scoring range, the better.

Another statistic makes this point clearly. In seven games, Tech has had the better starting field position average twice – its wins against Florida State and Louisville, both by significant margins. In the other five, the Jackets' opponents used superior starting field position to give them a head start towards victory.

Armed with one of the most effective field-position tools in FBS – punter Pressley Harvin – the Jackets have one piece of the puzzle to help win field position. They’ve also created 10 takeaways in their six ACC games, which is already more than they procured (nine) in their eight league games last year.

They have a dangerous kick returner in Jahmyr Gibbs. The potential difference maker in the final four games, unsurprisingly, is finding a way to reduce its flow of turnovers. With 19 overall and 14 in league games, the Jackets have often put themselves in virtually inescapable predicaments.

Of Tech’s final four opponents – Pittsburgh, Miami, Duke and N.C. State – three are vulnerable. The Panthers have a rugged defense, but have only beaten three of the weakest teams in the league – Syracuse, Louisville and Florida State. Duke has the same problem as Tech – turnovers – but more so. The Blue Devils' 25 giveaways are most in FBS. Returning to net yards, N.C. State is barely ahead of Tech in league games at minus-77 and are without (for now) quarterback Devin Leary, the starter in three of the Wolfpack’s four wins.