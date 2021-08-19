ajc logo
Defensive tackle Alton Tarber commits to Georgia Tech over Miami

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High defensive tackle Alton Tarber, who announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on August 17, 2021. (247Sports)
Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High defensive tackle Alton Tarber, who announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on August 17, 2021. (247Sports)

Georgia Tech received a third commitment from a hefty defensive tackle for the 2022 signing class, this time in the form of Alton Tarber from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High. Tarber, a three-star prospect with reported scholarship offers from Arkansas and Auburn, among others, announced his decision Tuesday night.

Tarber, listed at 6-foot-1½ and 305 pounds, added his commitment to those of four-star defensive tackle K.J. Miles (6-3, 286) from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, N.J., and three-star defensive tackle Horace Lockett (6-5, 315) from Westlake High. Finding and recruiting bigger defensive tackles long has been a challenge for Tech. Coach Geoff Collins now has received the commitments of the aforementioned three for the 2022 signing class, as well as previously adding 363-pound freshman defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

Tarber’s highlight reel is a combination of him overpowering offensive linemen or using his agility to elude blocks and then taking advantage of his long reach to wrap up ball carriers in the backfield.

Tarber told Football Hotbed on Tuesday night that his relationship with Yellow Jackets defensive line coach Larry Knight was a significant factor in his selecting Tech over Miami.

“It’s like, I talk to the UM position coach, but I didn’t have that bond like coach Knight and I have,” Tarber said. “I feel like that’s where I want to be at.”

Deerfield Beach is the alma mater of Bryce Gowdy, who signed with Tech in December 2019 but died the same month, days before he was to enroll at Tech. The connection between Deerfield Beach and Tech remains, evidenced in how coach Geoff Collins has continued to list Gowdy on the roster and in a recruiting visit made by Deerfield Beach players to Tech in June. The Deerfield Beach team Twitter account called it, “One of the most emotional visits we’ve ever had.”

As of Wednesday, Collins’ class stood at 15 members and was ranked 31st in the country and sixth in the ACC in the 247Sports Composite.

