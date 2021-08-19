Defensive tackle Alton Tarber commits to Georgia Tech over Miami

Tarber, listed at 6-foot-1½ and 305 pounds, added his commitment to those of four-star defensive tackle K.J. Miles (6-3, 286) from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, N.J., and three-star defensive tackle Horace Lockett (6-5, 315) from Westlake High. Finding and recruiting bigger defensive tackles long has been a challenge for Tech. Coach Geoff Collins now has received the commitments of the aforementioned three for the 2022 signing class, as well as previously adding 363-pound freshman defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

Tarber’s highlight reel is a combination of him overpowering offensive linemen or using his agility to elude blocks and then taking advantage of his long reach to wrap up ball carriers in the backfield.