Defensive-line coach Larry Knight thrilled Djimon Brooks is back

“That was a big deal for us, who was going to wear that number for us,” Knight said.

This past season, after playing in all 10 games (starting eight) and leading the defensive tackles with 30 tackles (three for loss), he was named a permanent captain for the season. He became Tech’s first former walk-on to be voted a captain since P.J. Daniels in 2005.

“It’s not even much to even be said when you see someone that put in that type of work and you see those type of actions,” Knight said. “You know, I hear what you say, (but) I trust what you do. And so, they trust what he does because of what he’s shown them in the past. He’s proven himself and everybody follows just because of that.”