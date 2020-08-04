Danny Hall named Atlanta coach of year by sports council

Hall led the Yellow Jackets to the ACC Coastal Division championship in 2019 and the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Tech began the 2020 season with an 11-5 season before it was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Hall, Tech’s all-time leader in wins, was named ACC coach of the year at the end of the 2019 season, the fourth time that he has earned the honor.

Hall was nominated along with Braves manager Brian Snitker and former Atlanta United manager Frank de Boer and was the winner in a fan vote. The award was announced Monday evening, part of a series of announcements that the sports council is making during the first two weeks of August, as the traditional in-person event will not be held this year due to the pandemic.