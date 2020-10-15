Dabo Swinney shows respect for Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin

“It’s difficult. You just hope that he kicks it so far that he outkicks his coverage,” Swinney said. “He hangs it up there. It’s a real challenge to get a return. And it’s a challenge to field the ball. I mean, he can really launch it.”

Harvin ranks second nationally in punting average at 48.1 yards per punt, and the punt unit ranks seventh in net punting at 44.7 yards. Of his 19 punts, eight have traveled 50 yards or more and only three have been returned.