Comparing Georgia Tech’s transfer totals with ACC

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) maneuvers through the Boston College defense in the second half in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) maneuvers through the Boston College defense in the second half in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin’s Monday announcement that he had decided to enter the transfer portal made him the ninth Yellow Jackets player since the start of the preseason to seek to continue play elsewhere.

According to 247 Sports’ list of transfers for each school, the total is above the ACC average, but not unusual. Seven of the 14 schools listed eight or more players, including Syracuse with 14 and Virginia with 10.

The totals for each school as of Tuesday morning. (For the sake of consistency, Georgia Tech was listed with eight transfers, as 247Sports had yet to add Griffin.)

Boston College: 7

Clemson: 8

Duke: 4

Florida State: 9

Georgia Tech: 8

Louisville: 2

Miami: 8

N.C. State: 1

North Carolina: 8

Pittsburgh: 3

Syracuse: 14

Virginia: 10

Virginia Tech: 4

Wake Forest: 1

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

Ken Sugiura
