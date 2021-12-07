Comparing Georgia Tech’s transfer totals with ACC

Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin’s Monday announcement that he had decided to enter the transfer portal made him the ninth Yellow Jackets player since the start of the preseason to seek to continue play elsewhere.
According to 247 Sports’ list of transfers for each school, the total is above the ACC average, but not unusual. Seven of the 14 schools listed eight or more players, including Syracuse with 14 and Virginia with 10.
The totals for each school as of Tuesday morning. (For the sake of consistency, Georgia Tech was listed with eight transfers, as 247Sports had yet to add Griffin.)
Boston College: 7
Clemson: 8
Duke: 4
Florida State: 9
Georgia Tech: 8
Louisville: 2
Miami: 8
N.C. State: 1
North Carolina: 8
Pittsburgh: 3
Syracuse: 14
Virginia: 10
Virginia Tech: 4
Wake Forest: 1
