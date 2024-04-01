Commitment from Grayson standout kicks off Georgia Tech’s 2025 recruiting class

In 13 games for Grayson High School in 2023, Fuller had eight sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, 79 tackles (four for a loss) and recovered a fumble. He was an honorable mention on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s all-state team for Class 7A, named to the AJC’s all-metro team for Gwinnett County and voted second team all-region for 4-7A.

Fuller’s commitment is the tip of the iceberg for Tech’s current recruiting efforts, efforts that have included hundreds of visitors to campus already, Key said.

“We’ve had more kids on campus in the last two weeks than we’ve had in the last – one day there was so many people out at the indoor (practice facility) I’m flipping out over guys getting too close to the sideline. Coach Eley (Tech chief of staff Donald Hill-Eley) comes up to me and says, ‘Hey young buck, I remember when there was about 10 people here, now we got about 300. Let’s count our blessings and figure it out.’ That’s the wisdom I have from chief.”

Tech is coming off a 2024 recruiting cycle in which it wrangled in a class ranked 33rd nationally and seventh among ACC teams (including newcomers Stanford, California and Southern Methodist). Key and his staff, which includes new coaches Trent McKnight, Jess Simpson, Kyle Pope, Cory Peoples and Tyler Santucci, will be striving to match or improve that ranking come signing day in December.

But for now, Fuller represents the start of that endeavor.

“We’re involved with a lot of really good players,” Key said. “Our job is to recruit at the highest level we can for the best players schematically for our schemes and then the best players for what we need here at Georgia Tech.”