Chris Weinke hired to coach quarterbacks for Georgia Tech

Weinke is best known for his playing exploits at Florida State, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2000 and setting multiple school passing records. At Tennessee, Weinke had multiple quarterbacks play for him in his two seasons, Jarrett Guarantano most prominently.

Weinke becomes the third assistant coach on Collins’ staff who has significant NFL experience, joining defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman and new defensive backs coach Travares Tillman. Weinke played seven years in the NFL, mostly with the Carolina Panthers.

The accompanying shift for Long from coaching quarterbacks to tight ends, his expertise, is significant. From his first full-time coaching job in 2010, Long coached tight ends either as a position coach or offensive coordinator every year through 2019 at Illinois, Arizona State, Memphis and Notre Dame. It was only this past season at Tulane that Long coached quarterbacks in addition to his offensive-coordinator duties.

In his three years at Notre Dame, Long worked with four tight ends who went on to be drafted.

Wiesehan worked with Tech’s tight ends for three years, most notably helping Tyler Davis develop into a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft following his one season with the Jackets as a grad transfer.