Chattanooga lineman commits to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program picked up a commitment Sunday, its fourth as part of the 2025 recruiting class.

Jimmy Bryson, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound rising senior at the Baylor School (Tenn.) announced his pledge to Tech via his social media pages. Bryson is considered a three-star prospect who reportedly holds more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Indiana, Memphis, South Florida and Virginia, among others.

Mostly playing guard and center, Bryson also throws shot put and discus for the Baylor School track and field team. Bryson was an all-region selection as a junior.