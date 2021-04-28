Bruce Jordan-Swilling fights for spot in Tech’s running back rotation

“It just seemed like the timing hasn’t been right for him,” Swilling said.

Regardless, Jordan-Swilling distinguished himself on special teams last season, particularly on the kickoff unit. Most memorably, Jordan-Swilling changed the Louisville game with a forced fumble and recovery, a play that gave the Jackets the ball at the Cardinals’ 27-yard line and set up a touchdown.

Near the end of last season, with an extra year of eligibility available due to COVID, Swilling said that it was possible that Bruce might leave Tech as a grad transfer for a better shot at playing time, adding that the input of coach Geoff Collins on that matter would weigh heavily in the decision. This week, Swilling said at that time he wasn’t sure about how coaches “felt about Bruce, and whether they wanted to keep him on their football team.” Those concerns have been answered.

“Pleasantly surprised the way coach Collins and those guys embraced him,” Swilling said. “To be honest with you, I was very surprised. So, obviously, they saw something.”

Jordan-Swilling’s play in the spring game – 14 carries for 57 yards along with three catches for 30 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown catch out of the backfield – was a reminder of what he can do with the ball. While the scrimmage was played with no tackling to the ground, Jordan-Swilling competed with a physical style, bringing his size (6-foot-1 and 225 pounds) and speed to bear.

“I just tell Bruce, just wait your time and see if (an opportunity) presents itself,” Swilling said. “More importantly, go play (hard) on special teams.”

Swilling has taken encouragement from Choice’s commitment to playing the best players.

“If that’s the honest truth, if that’s the way that’s handled, that’s a great thing,” Swilling said. “Let the cream rise to the top. And obviously Bruce showed that he can make some plays.”

Swilling said that Bruce and brother Tre, on track to start for a fourth consecutive season at cornerback, will spend May in south Florida to train, doing strength-and-conditioning and on-field work. Bruce will graduate with a business degree on May 8.

“It’s going to be the biggest Mother’s Day gift that (wife) Robin could ever get,” Swilling said.