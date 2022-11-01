Brent Key and Georgia Tech unhappy after consecutive losses

Coming off a 41-16 loss to Florida State on Saturday, Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key talked Tuesday about his team’s response to the game.
“The only thing you can do about the past is to learn from it for the future,” Key said. “Everyone in the room should be (upset), and everyone is (upset) for different reasons. Some people are (upset) because we lost, people are (upset) because they didn’t play, and people are (upset) that they played and didn’t get the result they wanted. ...
“Now let’s recognize that and see the things that we have to get fixed today. No different than having a wound or a sore, you have to get it fixed ASAP.”
The loss marked the second consecutive defeat after a 2-0 start to Key’s tenure. Key wants to see the team adjust and do better to learn from its losses against the Seminoles and Cavaliers.
“We talk about the ability to handle success, but the ability to handle failure is just as important,” Key said last week. “You can’t change anything that is in the past. But you can learn from them and move forward. We can’t waste losses.”
Key wants his team to focus on the smaller things and finer details to make a bigger change.
“We’re really focused on the attention to detail,” Key said. “Fixing the little things. When you fix little things, they add up to fixing bigger things. It’s a small thing here, a small thing there. It’s not about the number of plays we run. It’s about us being able to execute those plays well, and that is the focus of our practice this week. Adjusting the game plan and giving us the best chance to win when Saturday comes.”
The good news was that backup quarterback Zach Pyron showed some progress as the game went on despite a slow first half. Seeing him progress from week to week until injured starter Jeff Sims returns may not help Tech’s record but could provide hope for the future.
