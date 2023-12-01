Bowl reps give insight to Georgia Tech’s possible postseason landing spot

On Wednesday, NJ.com reported the Pinstripe Bowl, a game played at Yankee Stadium between a team from the Big Ten and the ACC, will be selecting Rutgers (6-6) as one of its two participants. The game’s ACC rep will be either Tech, Boston College (6-6) or Miami (7-5), according to the report.

The Pinstripe Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 28. Minnesota beat Syracuse in the 2022 edition of the game.

Up the road in Boston, where the Fenway Bowl will be played at Fenway Park, Tech could be picked to play a morning kickoff Dec. 28 against a team from the AAC.

“Georgia Tech is a fantastic program with a tremendously passionate fanbase,” Fenway Bowl executive director Brett Miller said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “While it’s still too early to tell where we’ll land with this year’s matchup, we’d be honored to have the Yellow Jackets play at the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

“We’ve had great conversations with the athletic department and it’s very encouraging that they share our excitement about the prospect of playing a bowl game at the iconic sports venue of Fenway Park.”

South of the Mason-Dixon Line, officials from the Military Bowl, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl, as well as the Sun Bowl out west, all confirmed to the AJC that Tech was an option to be selected for their respective games. Representatives from the Birmingham Bowl and the Pop-Tarts Bowl did not respond to requests for comment.

Tech played in the Sun Bowl in 2011, losing to Utah in overtime, and in 2012, beating Southern California. The Jackets would play a Pac-12 opponent if chosen for that contest which is scheduled for Dec. 29 at Sun Bowl stadium on the campus of Texas El Paso.

Tech has never played a bowl game in the state of North Carolina. If chosen for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl it would meet an opponent from the Big Ten or SEC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 27.

The Jackets have also never played a bowl game in Tampa. If chosen for the Gasparilla Bowl, they could face a team from the SEC or AAC. Wake Forest beat Missouri in the 2022 game which is played at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 22.

Bowl officials who spoke with the AJC were all in agreement that there will be too many moving parts this weekend for any bowl matchup to be determined ahead of then. The result of Saturday’s ACC title game, for instance, will determine whether Florida State or Louisville ends up in the Orange Bowl and that will have a trickle-down effect of sorts as to where the ACC’s other bowl-eligible teams land.

The ACC championship is the finale of 10 games scheduled to be played this weekend, the results of which will all somehow shift the landscape of bowl placements before official announcement begin trickling in around noon Sunday.

The Jackets will be playing in their 46th bowl game in program history and first since 2018. Tech last won a bowl game in 2016.