‘Big ole’ Zeek Biggers takes place on Georgia Tech defensive line

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 363 pounds, Georgia Tech freshman defensive tackle Zeek Biggers brings a different sort of body type to the Yellow Jackets roster. It hasn’t taken long for teammates to notice.
“Zeek’s a big ole boy,” offensive lineman Kenny Cooper said Friday. “And as big as he is, he can move, too.”
By weight, he is the heaviest player on the roster by 30 pounds, many meals ahead of 333-pound offensive tackle Jordan Williams.
“Right now, he’s just got to learn technique and stuff, but he’s still a lot to handle right now as a young freshman,” the 325-pound Cooper said.
While there are defensive tackles ahead of Biggers such as T.K. Chimedza and Djimon Brooks, there could be a role for him this season, depending on how quickly he grasps the playbook and learns different footwork and techniques, defensive-line coach Larry Knight said. But Biggers seeks out Knight for one-on-one help, is willing to put in extra work and learns well, Knight said.
“But I’m excited about that big ole dude,” Knight said. “He is huge, and he is young, too. I keep forgetting he’s 17. So I have to remind myself that there’s going to be a lot more maturity and another jump that he’s going to take at some point. I’m excited about him, happy to have him.”