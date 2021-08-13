‘Big ole’ Zeek Biggers takes place on Georgia Tech defensive line

“Right now, he’s just got to learn technique and stuff, but he’s still a lot to handle right now as a young freshman,” the 325-pound Cooper said.

While there are defensive tackles ahead of Biggers such as T.K. Chimedza and Djimon Brooks, there could be a role for him this season, depending on how quickly he grasps the playbook and learns different footwork and techniques, defensive-line coach Larry Knight said. But Biggers seeks out Knight for one-on-one help, is willing to put in extra work and learns well, Knight said.