Believing in Damon Stoudamire, Florida’s Kowacie Reeves transfers to Georgia Tech

Reeves went into the portal March 16, three days after Stoudamire was hired at Tech. Reeves’ father said that Stoudamire reached out quickly, identified him as a priority and was consistent in communicating with him. Mississippi State, Boston College and Loyola Chicago were also in the mix, making in-home visits. Campus visits to Mississippi State and Indiana had been scheduled prior to Reeves’ commitment, Reeves Sr. said.

Tech had proximity in its favor, as well as Reeves’ academic interest in graphic design and technology. Stoudamire also pitched Reeves on a fast-paced style “where the players have a lot of freedom to go create things in different ways, and I think Kowacie’s skillset fits that,” Reeves Sr. said.

Stoudamire’s background, having played in the NBA for 13 years and then having been an assistant coach for the past two years with the Boston Celtics, didn’t hurt.

“Like my son told me (Friday), he was like, coach Stoudamire has been where he wants to go,” Reeves Sr. said. “That’s what it was – just a combination of all that.”

Reeves played 60 games in two seasons for the Gators, starting 17. Considered athletic and hardworking, Reeves had trouble finding consistency, shooting 37.7% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range. He played his freshman season for coach Mike White (now at Georgia) and his staff, and this past season for coach Todd Golden.

“He wasn’t really wanting to transfer, so he gave it a shot,” Reeves Sr. said. “He’s just a loyal kid and there were some ups and downs as far as the vision. It was just a new staff. I guess they had a different vision. I’ll say that.”

As a new chapter in Tech’s basketball history begins, a transfer from Florida is ready for his own beginning.

“It’s a fresh start back at home,” Reeves Sr. said. “A lot of people are excited about it.”