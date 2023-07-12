Atlantan Christopher Eubanks’ dream runs ends at Wimbledon

The remarkable run is over.

Christopher Eubanks’ Wimbledon dream came to an end on Wednedsay as Daniil Medvedev won the quarterfinal match 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1. After losing the fourth set in a tiebreaker to even the match, Eubanks had his serve broken three times in the fifth and deciding set.

Eubanks, from Westlake High and Georgia Tech, advanced farther than he had in any of his nine Grand Slam appearances. He was making his first appearence in the Wimbledon main draw.

