At long last, ACC Network appears on Comcast, but only temporarily

The failure of Comcast and ESPN to reach an agreement to pick up ACC Network, which launched in August 2019, has been a source of frustration for Comcast-subscribing ACC fans, as the network has carried dozens of the league’s football and basketball games, as well as for other sports. The network carried four Georgia Tech football games in 2019 and two more in 2020 along with numerous basketball games. The Sept. 4 season opener against Northern Illinois will also be on ACC Network. The distributor has a significant base in Atlanta and in other conference strongholds.

However, there is hope that ACC Network will appear permanently on Comcast in the near future. The media company’s contract with Disney is to expire before the end of 2021, and the two sides are negotiating a new deal that will include the ACC channel.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told the AJC in July that “we’re hopeful to come to an agreement with these cable providers that aren’t carrying the network, and that’s anytime between now through the end of the year.”

David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch tweeted Monday that a deal is “still expected in coming weeks.”