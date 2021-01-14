X

Antwan Owens leaving Georgia Tech as grad transfer

November 28, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's defensive lineman Antwan Owens (89) celebrates after the recovered the fumble Duke's wide receiver Eli Pancol (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Georgia Tech won 56-33 over the Duke. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Antwan Owens will use his last season of eligibility elsewhere. The senior from Tallahassee, Fla., announced his decision Thursday to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Owens, who is on track to graduate in the spring semester with a degree in history, technology and society, will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Owens has played defensive end and tackle. Coming back from a season-ending lower-body injury in 2019, he played the final six games in 2020 and made eight tackles, one for loss, with one fumble recovery.

A year ago, he started seven games and played eight before his injury, finishing with 21 tackles. He made one of the plays of the season, blocking a Miami field-goal try in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, where the Jackets upset the Hurricanes 28-21.

Arriving in 2017, he played for three defensive coordinators – Ted Roof (2017), Nate Woody (2018) and Andrew Thacker (2019-20). Taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted to all fall-sports athletes, he’ll have the chance to play for a fourth coordinator and third head coach.

“I can’t get down and look at the past,” Owens said in November about playing for three coordinators. “I’m only focused on the future. I take everything that I’ve learned in my time here and in my process here and try to combine it.”

