Antwan Owens leaving Georgia Tech as grad transfer

Owens has played defensive end and tackle. Coming back from a season-ending lower-body injury in 2019, he played the final six games in 2020 and made eight tackles, one for loss, with one fumble recovery.

A year ago, he started seven games and played eight before his injury, finishing with 21 tackles. He made one of the plays of the season, blocking a Miami field-goal try in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, where the Jackets upset the Hurricanes 28-21.