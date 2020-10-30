Antonneous Clayton not on new ‘Above the Line’ chart

At linebacker, Jerry Howard was moved back to running back, where he played his first three seasons before switching to linebacker in the spring. Howard was previously spotted warming up at running back prior to the Clemson game. In his place, freshman Tyson Meiguez was added to the chart for the first time. At running back, Mason was added back to the list.

Another freshman, cornerback Miles Brooks, is on the chart for the first time, as well. He has replaced redshirt freshman Kenan Johnson.

Quarterback James Graham, who replaced Jeff Sims when coaches took him out of the Boston College game after he had taken a physical beating, was returned to the chart. At his weekly news conference Tuesday, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude made a point of saying that Sims remains the starter.

Collins also created a new position for the chart, gunner, where Jaytlin Askew and Josh Blancato occupy the two slots for the kickoff and punt coverage team, the latter of which ranks second in FBS in net punting among teams that have played more than one game. Collins spent time on his show explaining that “it has become a position of pride and honor in this organization,” mentioning that Nathan Cottrell had played the position well enough last year to earn a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.