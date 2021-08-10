Andrew Thacker has praise for Ja’Quon Griffin

One period of Georgia Tech’s practice Tuesday was dedicated to the one-on-one pass-rush drill. Among the more impressive players was defensive tackle Ja’Quon Griffin.
The drill is basic, with one defensive lineman rushing upfield against an offensive lineman, generally a defensive end vs. an offensive tackle or a defensive tackle vs. a guard or center. Griffin’s quickness was on full display, one time using his quickness at the snap to get past right guard Ryan Johnson.
Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said what might have been clear to anyone watching the drill, that Griffin has the quickest first step of any of the Yellow Jackets’ defensive linemen.
“That’s one of his dominant traits, obviously,” Thacker said Tuesday following Tech’s fourth practice of the preseason.
Thacker said that Griffin also excels at recognizing pass plays and transitioning from playing the run to rushing the passer.
Listed at 6-foot and 258 pounds, Griffin doesn’t have the size that Thacker and coach Geoff Collins have sought on the recruiting trail. And his size can be a limitation when facing offensive linemen who weigh 50 or 60 pounds more than him. But it hasn’t kept him from being in the defensive tackle rotation for the past two seasons.