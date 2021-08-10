Andrew Thacker has praise for Ja’Quon Griffin

The drill is basic, with one defensive lineman rushing upfield against an offensive lineman, generally a defensive end vs. an offensive tackle or a defensive tackle vs. a guard or center. Griffin’s quickness was on full display, one time using his quickness at the snap to get past right guard Ryan Johnson.

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said what might have been clear to anyone watching the drill, that Griffin has the quickest first step of any of the Yellow Jackets’ defensive linemen.