After three practices, Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs ‘really dynamic’

“The guy’s really talented,” Patenaude said Friday via videoconference following practice. “He’s very dynamic out of the backfield. He has great hands. He’s not a really big guy, but he has a very wide catch radius. We ran him down the sideline on a route a couple days ago and he jumped over a guy and spun and kept his foot inbounds. So he brings a lot of versatility.”

Gibbs was the prize of coach Geoff Collins’ 2020 signing class, a first-team All-American who was rated among the top 100 seniors in the country and the No. 8 running back nationwide (247Sports Composite). He picked Tech over Florida and LSU, part of a class that was rated No. 27 in the country, the highest finish since the 2007 class.