After ‘lack of focus,’ Geoff Collins halts Georgia Tech practice

Speaking to the entire team in the midst of an 11-on-11 drill, at the start of the team’s 10th preseason practice, Collins delivered a stern address about practice habits. He was audible from one end of the Brock Football Facility to the other.

“It was, I think, a lack of focus, from the offensive perspective,” wide receiver Kyric McGowan said. “Just not the fast start that we wanted. Came out and had a few miscues, a few bad snaps and a few penalties. But he brought us up (to gather around him), and we got right and went back out, made the right plays and executed like we were supposed to.”