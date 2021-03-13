ACC Tournament championship game: Georgia Tech TV, online, radio info

After receiving the No. 4 seed and a double bye, the Yellow Jackets defeated Miami on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals, where Virginia was waiting. COVID-19 had other ideas. The Virginia team was affected by exposure to the coronavirus, and its semifinal game with Tech was canceled, sending the Jackets into the title game against No. 2-seed Florida State.

Tech enters the game featuring the ACC’s player of the year in Moses Wright and conference defensive player of the year in Jose Alvarado. Tech last won the tournament in 1993.