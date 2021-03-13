ACC Tournament championship game: Georgia Tech TV, online, radio info

Georgia Tech ventured its way through this pandemic season and made it into the ACC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2010.
After receiving the No. 4 seed and a double bye, the Yellow Jackets defeated Miami on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals, where Virginia was waiting. COVID-19 had other ideas. The Virginia team was affected by exposure to the coronavirus, and its semifinal game with Tech was canceled, sending the Jackets into the title game against No. 2-seed Florida State.
Tech enters the game featuring the ACC’s player of the year in Moses Wright and conference defensive player of the year in Jose Alvarado. Tech last won the tournament in 1993.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, March 13
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.
Records: Georgia Tech 16-8, 11-6 ACC; No. 15 FSU 16-5, 11-4
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Dan Shulman will handle play-by-play, with Jay Bilas as the analyst.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech radio network, heard in metro Atlanta on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Randy Waters is the analyst.
Online: Ramblinwreck.com.