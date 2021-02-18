ACC basketball tournaments closed to public

In a statement Thursday, the league said attendance at the two tournaments in Greensboro, N.C., would be limited to family and guests of team personnel. The ACC cited current state health regulations, saying the league would take any potential changes to those guidelines under consideration.

The Greensboro Coliseum will require masks to be worn by anyone in the facility. The women’s tournament is March 3-7, while the men’s tournament is March 9-13.