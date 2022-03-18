A most busy day will unfold Friday at Georgia Tech

That confluence of events is one significant reason why the spring game for football was held Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium instead of Friday, as it typically has been played in recent years.

Even the volleyball team, which plays in the fall, will be busy, playing at Florida on Saturday in a spring-practice match.

Between 6 p.m. and perhaps 7 p.m., there will be four events taking place simultaneously on Tech’s campus – baseball, men’s tennis, track and field and swimming – with the first three in neighboring facilities along Fowler Street at the north end of campus with the national championship swim meet not far off at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

At that same time, the softball team will be playing in Louisville (the game starts at 6 p.m.) and the women’s basketball team will be readying for tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

The NCAA swimming and diving meet continues through Saturday, and then Tech will host the men’s national championship next week. The Georgia Tech Invitational is a Friday/Saturday event.

The baseball team plays through Sunday, and the softball team likewise is playing a three-game series over the weekend at Louisville. Both tennis teams also have matches at home Sunday.

The women’s basketball team, should it win Friday, will play again Sunday.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.