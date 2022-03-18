A most busy day will unfold Friday at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s athletic department will experience a day unlike any other Friday, as its facilities and staff will be stretched to the near maximum by a slew of on-campus events along with more teams competing on the road, including in the NCAA Tournament.
Five teams – baseball, men’s and women’s tennis and the men’s and women’s track and field teams – will have competitions at home Friday. The school also is hosting the NCAA women’s swimming and diving national championships this week, an event that has drawn national attention because of the presence of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of Penn.
The softball team has a road series starting Friday at Louisville.
Most notably, the women’s basketball team plays Kansas in its first-round game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Stanford.
If you’re wondering, the baseball team has a three-game home series with Wake Forest, the men’s tennis team plays Virginia, the women’s tennis team faces Wake Forest and the track and field teams will host the Georgia Tech Invitational.
That confluence of events is one significant reason why the spring game for football was held Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium instead of Friday, as it typically has been played in recent years.
Even the volleyball team, which plays in the fall, will be busy, playing at Florida on Saturday in a spring-practice match.
Between 6 p.m. and perhaps 7 p.m., there will be four events taking place simultaneously on Tech’s campus – baseball, men’s tennis, track and field and swimming – with the first three in neighboring facilities along Fowler Street at the north end of campus with the national championship swim meet not far off at the McAuley Aquatic Center.
At that same time, the softball team will be playing in Louisville (the game starts at 6 p.m.) and the women’s basketball team will be readying for tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
The NCAA swimming and diving meet continues through Saturday, and then Tech will host the men’s national championship next week. The Georgia Tech Invitational is a Friday/Saturday event.
The baseball team plays through Sunday, and the softball team likewise is playing a three-game series over the weekend at Louisville. Both tennis teams also have matches at home Sunday.
The women’s basketball team, should it win Friday, will play again Sunday.
