23 Georgia Tech athletes graduating this weekend

Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) tries to escape the grasp of North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the second half Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)
Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) tries to escape the grasp of North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the second half Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

At winter commencement exercises this weekend, 23 Georgia Tech athletes were to receive their degrees, including 14 members of the football team. Two of them, safeties Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas spoke Friday morning at an event to honor the 23 graduates along with athletic director Todd Stansbury, Total Person Program director Reid Ferrin and letterwinners club president Trey Braun.

One of the 23, football right guard Ryan Johnson, earned his third degree, a master’s in analytics after earning a bachelor’s and master’s at Tennessee in civil engineering and structural engineering, respectively. Graduation ceremonies for graduate students were to be held Friday, with the bachelor’s degree ceremony to be held Saturday, all at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The graduates:

Baseball

Michael Guldberg (industrial engineering)

Connor Justus (business administration)

Cheerleading

Isaac Dobson (computer science)

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Kendria Edouard (business administration)

Liz Galarza (biomedical engineering)

Alexis Kitchens (biology)

Football

Josh Blancato (mechanical engineering)

Michael Brimer (biology - pre-med)

Olin Broadway (business administration)

Tariq Carpenter (literature, media and communication)

Jordan Domineck (business administration)

Ryan Johnson (M.S. – analytics)

Bruce Jordan-Swilling (business administration)

Cade Long (business administration)

Joseph Macrina (industrial and systems engineering)

Jordan Mason (business administration)

Michael Maye (business administration)

Adonicas Sanders (business administration)

Charlie Thomas (business administration)

Juanyeh Thomas (literature, media and communication)

Volleyball

Mariana Brambilla (psychology)

Matti McKissock (business administration)

Breland Morrissette (business administration)

