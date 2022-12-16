ajc logo
21 Georgia Tech athletes graduating this weekend

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech will convene commencement exercises this weekend for the winter term, and among graduates are 21 current and former Yellow Jackets athletes.

They include 12 members of the football team, with wide receiver Malachi Carter, tight end Dylan Leonard, running back Dontae Smith and cornerback Zamari Walton among the more recognized. Tech athletes’ performance in the classroom has been on an upward trend, this year setting a new school record for their NCAA-measured Graduation Success Rate with a 91% score.

Graduation exercises take place Friday and Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. A list of the 21 athletes earning diplomas this weekend:

Derrik Allen (football - business administration)

Luke Benson (football - business administration)

Malachi Carter (football - literature, media and communication)

Sam Crawford (baseball - master’s, aerospace engineering)

Devin Ellison (football - psychology)

Matthew Gorst (baseball - business administration)

Sarah Halverson (spirit - MBA, analytics)

Jaylon King (football - civil engineering)

Demetrius Knight (football - literature, media and communication)

William Lay (football - mechanical engineering)

Dylan Leonard (football - business administration)

Jeanette Lin (women’s tennis - business administration)

Taylor McCawley (football - business administration)

Cynthia Miller (spirit - computer science)

Kondalia Montgomery (women’s basketball - history, society and technology)

Claire Moritz (women’s cross country/track & field - biomedical engineering)

Cort Roedig (baseball - aerospace engineering)

Cale Russell (men’s swimming & diving - computer science)

Dontae Smith (football - business administration)

Zamari Walton (football - business administration)

Sylvain Yondjouen (football - business administration)

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

