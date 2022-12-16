21 Georgia Tech athletes graduating this weekend

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

They include 12 members of the football team, with wide receiver Malachi Carter, tight end Dylan Leonard, running back Dontae Smith and cornerback Zamari Walton among the more recognized. Tech athletes’ performance in the classroom has been on an upward trend, this year setting a new school record for their NCAA-measured Graduation Success Rate with a 91% score.

Graduation exercises take place Friday and Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. A list of the 21 athletes earning diplomas this weekend: