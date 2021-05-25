ajc logo
1 doubles team remains for Georgia Tech at NCAA championship

Georgia Tech | 14 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s tennis teams have one entry still continuing at the NCAA championships.

The men’s doubles team of Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniel won its first-round match Monday in the doubles tournament in Orlando, Fla., The Yellow Jackets team defeated Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson of South Carolina 6-3, 6-3 to move on to the round of 16. The Rodrigues/Thomson team is ranked 13th. McDaniel and Martin, both second-year freshmen, are 19th.

Martin and McDaniel will play Tennessee’s team of Adam Walton and Pat Harper on Tuesday, a match scheduled for 6 p.m. Walton and Harper are the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

In the singles bracket, Martin lost in the second round 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 to No. 6 seed Sam Riffice of Florida on Monday. Martin had won his first-round match Sunday.

On the women’s side, the No. 3 seed team of Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones were upset by Oklahoma’s pairing of Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley in the doubles championship, 7-6 (3), 6-3. Flores and Jones, both seniors, finish the season 23-4.

Tech’s other entry, Gia Cohen and Ava Hrastar, were taken out by the tournament’s No. 4 seed, Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of North Carolina. They lost 3-6, 6-3, 14-12.

