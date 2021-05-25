1 doubles team remains for Georgia Tech at NCAA championship

Georgia Tech’s tennis teams have one entry still continuing at the NCAA championships.
The men’s doubles team of Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniel won its first-round match Monday in the doubles tournament in Orlando, Fla., The Yellow Jackets team defeated Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson of South Carolina 6-3, 6-3 to move on to the round of 16. The Rodrigues/Thomson team is ranked 13th. McDaniel and Martin, both second-year freshmen, are 19th.
Martin and McDaniel will play Tennessee’s team of Adam Walton and Pat Harper on Tuesday, a match scheduled for 6 p.m. Walton and Harper are the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
In the singles bracket, Martin lost in the second round 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 to No. 6 seed Sam Riffice of Florida on Monday. Martin had won his first-round match Sunday.
On the women’s side, the No. 3 seed team of Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones were upset by Oklahoma’s pairing of Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley in the doubles championship, 7-6 (3), 6-3. Flores and Jones, both seniors, finish the season 23-4.
Tech’s other entry, Gia Cohen and Ava Hrastar, were taken out by the tournament’s No. 4 seed, Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of North Carolina. They lost 3-6, 6-3, 14-12.
