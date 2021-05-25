1 doubles team remains for Georgia Tech at NCAA championship

The men’s doubles team of Andres Martin and Marcus McDaniel won its first-round match Monday in the doubles tournament in Orlando, Fla., The Yellow Jackets team defeated Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson of South Carolina 6-3, 6-3 to move on to the round of 16. The Rodrigues/Thomson team is ranked 13th. McDaniel and Martin, both second-year freshmen, are 19th.

Martin and McDaniel will play Tennessee’s team of Adam Walton and Pat Harper on Tuesday, a match scheduled for 6 p.m. Walton and Harper are the No. 3 seed in the tournament.