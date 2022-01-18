Georgia Tech adds talent with 3 more transfers from portal.The three new Yellow Jackets announced Monday:.Defensive back Khari Gee , Notre Dame.Gee, rated the No. 31 prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2021 class, did not play in any games this season for Notre Dame and has four seasons of eligibility remaining. .Defensive back Ahmari Harvey, Auburn.Harvey, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, did not play for the Tigers this season and has four years of eligibility remaining.Running back Hassan Hall , Louisville.Hall, a second-team All-ACC all-purpose player, has one year remaining and is a grad transfer. .“I’m excited to welcome three more outstanding young men to the Georgia Tech football family in Khari, Hassan and Ahmari. All three of them are great additions to our team.”, Tech coach Geoff Collins.Georgia Tech now has a group of seven new players who have arrived via the portal since the end of the season.