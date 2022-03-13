Hamburger icon
Georgia State to open NCAAs against No. 1 Gonzaga

The Georgia State basketball players stand and cheer when it is announced they will play No.1 Gonzaga in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia State will play No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Panthers will be paired against the nation’s No. 1 team on Thursday in Portland in the West Regional.

The Panthers have been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last six weeks, winning 10 straight, including the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. The winning streak is the third-longest in program history, matching the one from 2018, and is seven longest active winning streak in the nation.

Georgia State will be making its sixth trip to the NCAAs, the first in three seasons under coach Rob Lanier. The Panthers advanced in 1991 under Bob Reinhardt, in 2001 under Lefty Driesell and in 2018 and 2019 under Ron Hunter.

