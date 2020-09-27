Georgia State COVID-19 results were false positives

The Panthers conducted required tests last week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s testing, the results of which were announced Friday before the team’s departure for North Carolina, included four positive results for the coronavirus. The school identified 17 other Georgia State players, and one coach, who would be forced into quarantine and therefore postponed its game against the 49ers.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the rest of our team and Charlotte, we could not in good conscience put our team on the bus and play a game,” explained Charlie Cobb, Georgia State director of Athletics.